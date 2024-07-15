iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 249,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 104,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.19. 113,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,466. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

