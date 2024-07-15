iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 84,781 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 144,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30,118.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 1,538,803 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

