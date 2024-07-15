iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,529.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

