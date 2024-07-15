Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

