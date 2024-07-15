Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.64

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 298332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
