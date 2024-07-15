Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.64

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 298332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

