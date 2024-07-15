Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $69.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

