Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $6.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

SKLZ opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Skillz has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Skillz had a negative net margin of 78.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skillz by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Skillz by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 227.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

