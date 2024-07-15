Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $22.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.