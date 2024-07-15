Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,403.37 ($17.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,324.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,355.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 781.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,568 ($20.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. Jet2’s payout ratio is presently 659.34%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

