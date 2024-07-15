John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,826. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

