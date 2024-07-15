John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.27

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 7007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $906.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
