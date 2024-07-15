John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.29

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 49479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after purchasing an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

