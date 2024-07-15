JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE MC opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.16 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

