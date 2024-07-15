JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.07. Approximately 742,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,708,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

