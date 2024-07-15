JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.07. Approximately 742,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,708,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

