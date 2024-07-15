KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading 4% Higher

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 12,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 563,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $616.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

