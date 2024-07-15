Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 99,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,641,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

