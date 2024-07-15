Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,035 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 2.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,984. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

