Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 3,381,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

