Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. 3,051,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.