Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,888 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

