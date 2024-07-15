Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Shares Sold by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the period. Keen Vision Acquisition makes up 1.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.70% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,647,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

