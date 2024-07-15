Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 1,856,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,302. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.