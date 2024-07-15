Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Tops $3,367.14 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,367.14 or 0.05387110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $531.35 million and $2.77 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 252,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 253,769.14661739. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,246.90430915 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,787,000.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

