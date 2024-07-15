Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.92. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$83,160.00. In related news, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$83,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $208,563. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.