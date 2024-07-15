Kenneth Duane Seipel Buys 86,998 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 86,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 135,128 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

