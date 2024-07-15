Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,927 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $137,941,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $101,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.70. 13,597,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,794,283. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

