Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,241,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $218.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

