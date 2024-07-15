Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $119,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,954. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

