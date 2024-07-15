KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

