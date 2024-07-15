Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 549,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,181. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

