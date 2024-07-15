Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.