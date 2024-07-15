LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LNZAW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,178. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
