LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNZAW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,178. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.