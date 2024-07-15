Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $331.69 million, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 658,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

