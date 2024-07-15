Life360, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LIF)

Life360’s (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Life360 had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,250,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Life360 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

About Life360

Shares of LIF stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.