Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lipocine
Lipocine Stock Down 2.3 %
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.