Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. 16,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

