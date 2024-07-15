LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

