Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.55 million and $75.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,427,778 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,410,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00439192 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

