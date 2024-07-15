Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LPTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of LPTV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,800. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loop Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
