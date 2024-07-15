Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Media

Loop Media Trading Down 3.2 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Free Report ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,800. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loop Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.