Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGA. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.