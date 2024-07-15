Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.35

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 1074864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 205,924 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

