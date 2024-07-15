Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.08. 504,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,869. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

