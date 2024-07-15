McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $253.01 and last traded at $253.58. 607,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,439,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average of $276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

