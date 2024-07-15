MELD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market cap of $41.40 million and $1.37 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,905,364 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01106131 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,007,724.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

