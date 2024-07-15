MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMU stock remained flat at $3.52 on Monday. 16,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,057. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
