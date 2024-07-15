MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU stock remained flat at $3.52 on Monday. 16,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,057. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

