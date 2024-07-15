MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
