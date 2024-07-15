M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($64,280.77). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

M&G stock opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.67) on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,739.17, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.98.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

