Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 96,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 65,552 shares.The stock last traded at $24.08 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

