Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,486.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ
Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 476,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.