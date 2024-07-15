Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,486.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 476,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.