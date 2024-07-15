Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,081,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,038.77.

REGN stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,091.17. 176,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.72 and its 200-day moving average is $965.66. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $715.54 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

