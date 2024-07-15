Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,650 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.34 and a 52 week high of $333.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

